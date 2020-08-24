Music Video Monday: Chantae Cann at Crosstown Arts

click to enlarge

Music Video Monday is taking you back to the Before Time.Remember the long-ago days in March when we could see actual musicians perform music live in front of an audience? Good times, good times.But seriously, Memphis' live music venues, the lifeblood of the city's most significant and enduring cultural influence on the world, are in grave trouble because of the coronavirus pandemic. With no shows since March, and no end in sight, we stand to lose the thing that makes our city distinctive and valuable.One of the best places to see live music in Memphis is the Green Room at Crosstown Arts. This unique venue books all kinds of acts from all over the world, and features state-of-the-art sound. On July 5th, 2019, the Green Room hosted Chantae Cann. The Atlanta R&B singer has appeared with India.Arie, and sang hooks for everyone from Snarky Puppy to Lil' John.The Crosstown Arts staff recorded the show, and the entire, hour-long show is here on this well-produced video. So take an hour of your time, or play this in the background as you work, and pretend you're back at a show in Memphis.

CHANTAE CANN LIVE FROM THE GREEN ROOM from Crosstown Arts on Vimeo.

