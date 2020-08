Today's Music Video Monday celebrates our city. Tori WhoDat 's latest "Thru My City (ft. Miscellaneous)" is all about cruising through Memphis late at night. Director Isaiah Conyers of Iconick Films captures the feeling with some dreamy visuals to accompany the song, which was produced by Tori's longtime musical collaborator, Chris3000. Even wounded and quarantined, the city feels alive with possibility.If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.

