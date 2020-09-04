Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, September 4, 2020

Orpheum Theatre Announces Chadwick Boseman Memorial Screening

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge Chadwick Boseman as James Brown in Get On Up
  • Chadwick Boseman as James Brown in Get On Up
Chadwick Boseman, who became an international superstar after portraying T'Challa, the Black Panther for Marvel, passed away from colon cancer last week. The world responded with grief and shock that the beloved actor, who most recently appeared in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, had hidden his cancer battle from the public for four years while he created some of the most iconic roles of the 21st century.

Orpheum Theatre President and CEO Brett Batterson says Boseman's death has reverberated in the Bluff City. “The devastating and sudden loss of icon and real-life superhero Chadwick Boseman was felt on a global and local level. After news broke of his passing over the weekend, several Orpheum staff members immediately expressed the need to provide a place for Memphians to grieve and process his untimely passing.”

On Wednesday, September 9th, The Orpheum will host a screening of Get On Up. Boseman played James Brown in this biopic of the musical legend whose influence still reverberates today. Get On Up is director Tate Taylor's unconventional treatment of Brown's life story, which began humbly in Augusta, Georgia, and ended with the singer and bandleader changing popular music forever. Boseman is brilliant as the Godfather of Soul.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, masks will be required, social distancing measures will be in place, and seating will be limited. Admission is free, but you must pre-register for the event at the Orpheum website

