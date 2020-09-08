Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Music Video Monday on Tuesday: The Justus Brothers ft. Katrina Anderson

Hope you all had a happy Labor Day weekend, and were able to wind down a little bit from the constant bombardment of crazy we've been experiencing this year. Our video today is from the Memphis jazz combo The Justus Brothers. Their cover of CeeLo Green's classic "Crazy", impeccably interpreted by singer Katrina Anderson, hit the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts this summer. Now they're here to make the beginning of your workweek a little smoother. Take it away, Katrina!


