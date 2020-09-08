Music Video Monday on Tuesday: The Justus Brothers ft. Katrina Anderson

click to enlarge

Music Video Monday is here to smooth the transition.Hope you all had a happy Labor Day weekend, and were able to wind down a little bit from the constant bombardment of crazy we've been experiencing this year. Our video today is from the Memphis jazz combo The Justus Brothers. Their cover of CeeLo Green's classic "Crazy", impeccably interpreted by singer Katrina Anderson, hit the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts this summer. Now they're here to make the beginning of your workweek a little smoother. Take it away, Katrina!If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.