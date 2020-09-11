Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, September 11, 2020

Indie Memphis Announces 2020 Film Festival Will Be “Online and Outdoors”

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge im163_2020fest-banner.png
For its 23rd annual edition, Indie Memphis will seek to "transcend beyond its traditional festival." The festival will take place October 21st-29th at various outdoor venues in the Memphis area, as well as featuring copious online screenings.

The in-person screenings will be at the Malco Summer Drive-In, Shelby Farms, the Levitt Shell, The Grove at GPAC, the Downtown Riverfront, and the Stax Museum parking lot. Seating will be limited to "pods," circles of up to six people who can sit together, to insure social distancing. The full lineup will be revealed in an online preview party on Thursday, September 24th.

The industry panels and Q&As that are a big part of the festival will all take place online. The Black Creator's Forum, which has been a popular addition to the Indie Memphis programming in the last few years, will take place online October 17th-18th, and will be open to participants worldwide. You can apply to attend here.

The festival will also host the Film Festival Alliance's Regional Roundtable event, which will take place virtually October 16th and 23rd.

Virtual passes to Indie Memphis are for sale to anyone in the world, beginning at $25. Memphis passes, which include access to both online and in-person events, begin at $100, with Indie Memphis members receiving a 20 percent discount. You can buy passes on the official Indie Memphis website

