Music Video Monday: Alyssa Moore

No industry has been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than music. The small venues which serve as a breeding ground for the superstars of tomorrow have always had a marginal existence, but the COVID shutdown has pushed many beyond the brink. The Save Our Stages initiative seeks to enlist government help to preserve these valuable cultural institutions. It has attracted the support of many lawmakers, including Memphis' Congressman Steve Cohen.
The shutdown has been hardest on the musicians, both the weekend warriors with day jobs and the road warriors who eke out a living playing all over the country. Alyssa Moore is emblematic of both sides of the story. She's emerged from a tragic history to thrive as a solo artist, producer, and live sound engineer at the Hi Tone and other Memphis venues. But since March, she's been stuck at home, spending her time making solo records and also bringing a little comedy to the situation. Made under her country persona Big Jim, "Woman of the Night" is a lament to lost nights on stage and behind the soundboard. The video, which she made at home with her roommates/bandmates Mitchell Manley and Jason Pulley, is comedy gold. What to do when there's no place to play? Take to the streets.