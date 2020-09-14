Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 14, 2020

Music Video Monday: Alyssa Moore

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge alyssa_as_big_jim.png
Music Video Monday misses live shows.

No industry has been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than music. The small venues which serve as a breeding ground for the superstars of tomorrow have always had a marginal existence, but the COVID shutdown has pushed many beyond the brink. The Save Our Stages initiative seeks to enlist government help to preserve these valuable cultural institutions. It has attracted the support of many lawmakers, including Memphis' Congressman Steve Cohen.

The shutdown has been hardest on the musicians, both the weekend warriors with day jobs and the road warriors who eke out a living playing all over the country. Alyssa Moore is emblematic of both sides of the story. She's emerged from a tragic history to thrive as a solo artist, producer, and live sound engineer at the Hi Tone and other Memphis venues. But since March, she's been stuck at home, spending her time making solo records and also bringing a little comedy to the situation. Made under her country persona Big Jim, "Woman of the Night" is a lament to lost nights on stage and behind the soundboard. The video, which she made at home with her roommates/bandmates Mitchell Manley and Jason Pulley, is comedy gold. What to do when there's no place to play? Take to the streets.


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 10-16
FAQs for the November 3rd Election
Bobby Rush: Rawer Than Raw
I Showed Up in Boots ...
Dark Times: The City and MLGW Struggle to Keep the Lights On
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation