Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 17, 2020

The Orpheum Wants You to Bend It Like Beckham

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightly in Bend It Like Beckham
  • Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightly in Bend It Like Beckham
The Orpheum has returned to screening films, albeit socially distanced and at a reduced capacity. This Friday, September 18th, Memphis' oldest theater presents one of the most beloved sports movies of all time.

Bend It Like Beckham was one of 2002's most successful releases, bringing in $104 million on a paltry $6 million budget. It's also, without a doubt, the most popular soccer (um … football) film of all time. It's significant that it's a film about women struggling against their culture to be allowed to play the sport they love.

Parminder Nagra stars as Jess Bhamra, a young Sikh living in London who falls in love with footie. Her traditional family don't think women should be playing in front of people "half naked," and forbid her to pursue her passion. But she ignores them, and with the help of her friend Jules (Keira Knightley, in her breakthrough role), her team is invited to Hamburg for a match that could lead to big things for the high school players.

In addition to Nagra, who went on to a starring role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and Knightley, who became the heroine of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Bend It Like Beckham also helped introduce Jonathan Rhys Meyers, the British actor who, among other roles, earned a Golden Globe for playing Elvis Presley in 2005. 

Showtime this Friday is 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. You can buy tickets at the Orpheum Theatre website.



Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 17-23
Fight Like a Girl: Can Mulan Save Disney From the Pandemic?
The DIY Pandemic
Pound for Pound: KiaKakes Pack a Punch
Thinking It Over: County Commission Takes Gingerly Looks at Law Enforcement.
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation