Music Video Monday: Moore, Stanfill, Stuart

The pandemic has disrupted the lives and careers of musicians everywhere. As a result, it has also prompted a wave of home recording, and encouraged new collaborations. The Bandwagon project is one of those.
"It’s basically musicians in these quarantine times recording and writing together via email," says Joshua Crosby. "Like, I send Jeremy Stanfill an idea, then he adds guitar and sends it to, say, Jeff Hulett. And he adds drums then he sends it to, say, James Godwin, and he adds bass. And then it comes back to me in a way I never imagined it and then we put it up on the Bandwagon Bandcamp page. So, it’s a way to collaborate with folks you maybe never would’ve — be it not for quarantine — and also a way to let go of creative control. And anyone is welcome to submit songs."
"Telepathy" was written by Mark Edgar Stuart and recorded by Jeremy Stanfill and Landon Moore. Director Billy Worley found some awesome vintage footage of psychics "at work" to create a memorable music video. Take a look.
If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.