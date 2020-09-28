Music Video Monday: Bruce Newman

Bruce Newman is a lawyer and accountant specializing in small business and entertainment law. He's also the host of Folksong Fiesta, airing Wednesdays at 8 a.m. on WEVL. A true polymath, when he's not helping his clients navigate the difficult world of the music business, he's writing songs of his own. Like most people nowadays, Newman is concerned about the state of the world, and in the best folkie tradition, he lays it all out in his new tune "Doing The Best We Can". It's a song of protest and solution which urges us all to listen to our better angels.
To help record the song and film the video, he gathered a crew of Memphis all-stars including vocalists Susan Marshall and Reba Russell, James Alexander of the Bar-Kays, blues guitarists Eric Lewis and Doug MacLeod, horn players Art Edmaistan and Marc Franklin, keyboardist Gerald Stephens, and multi-instrumentalist Paul Taylor. Director Laura Jean Hocking combines footage of the musicians taken at Music + Arts Studio with extensive animation to create a lyric video which really gets Newman's point across. Take a look, then make sure you're registered to vote.
