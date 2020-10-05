Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 5, 2020

Music Video Monday: Jeff Hulett

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge hulettsafeathome.png
Get up to speed with Music Video Monday.

"Safe at Home" is the latest from Memphis troubadour Jeff Hulett's quarantine album of the same name. It sees Hulett praising the joys of home life amid an uncertain world.

The video is by Jenny Myers, Hulett's neighbor and friend. Myers slowed down the song and let Hulett's daughters run wild on the front lawn. The result is a charming tribute to the power of family. Take a look:

Safe at Home_Jeff Hulett from Jenny Myers Media on Vimeo.

If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Remembering Jim Blake, Trailblazer of the ’70s Memphis Music Underground
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 1-7
‘Art & Soul’: The Two Burtons Delve Into Faith and Life
Debate & Switch
The OGs: Chris Rock Shines in Fargo’s Brilliant Season 4
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation