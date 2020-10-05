Music Video Monday: Jeff Hulett

click to enlarge

Get up to speed with Music Video Monday."Safe at Home" is the latest from Memphis troubadour Jeff Hulett's quarantine album of the same name. It sees Hulett praising the joys of home life amid an uncertain world.The video is by Jenny Myers, Hulett's neighbor and friend. Myers slowed down the song and let Hulett's daughters run wild on the front lawn. The result is a charming tribute to the power of family. Take a look:

Safe at Home_Jeff Hulett from Jenny Myers Media on Vimeo.

If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.