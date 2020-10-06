Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Get a Private Screening at Malco Theatres

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 2:14 PM

malco_theatres_centennial_logo.jpg
Seeing a movie in a theater is an uncertain prospect during the pandemic, but a new solution could relieve that uncertainty. Malco Theatres has announced a new program which allows you to book one of their theaters for a private screening for up to 20 people. You can choose any of the films currently in release and see it on the biggest screens available in the Mid-South. This would allow you to enjoy a night at the movies and avoid sharing the theater with people you don't know and trust, minimizing the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The Malco Select program is an expansion of previously existing services offered by the Memphis-based theater chain, says president & COO David Tashie. “While we have always offered packages for mid-sized and large groups, this new program is geared toward guests who want to be able to select a movie and have their own private screening for themselves, family, and friends.”

Malco has taken extensive precautions to avoid spreading the virus in their theaters, including requiring masks and regularly sanitizing all frequently touched surfaces. They have also upgraded the air filters in their HVAC systems to prevent aerosolized transmission.

In the Memphis area, the Malco Select program has rolled out at the Paradiso and the Collierville locations. The Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the Grandview Cinema in Madison, Mississippi are also renting theaters. Furthermore, Malco has announced that significant demand has led to a planned expansion of the program to the Stage Cinema Grill, the Desoto Cinema Grill, the Jonesboro Towne Cinema, the Rogers Towne Cinema Grill, Fort Smith Cinema, Renaissance Cinema Grill, Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill, Oxford Commons Cinema Grill, Corinth Cinema, Columbus Cinema, Gonzales Cinema Grill, and the Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT. You can find more information about the program on the Malco website

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

WYXR 91.7 FM Goes Live Today, Radio Flyer to Air Every Friday at Noon
Remembering Jim Blake, Trailblazer of the ’70s Memphis Music Underground
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 1-7
‘Art & Soul’: The Two Burtons Delve Into Faith and Life
Debate & Switch
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation