Get a Private Screening at Malco Theatres

Seeing a movie in a theater is an uncertain prospect during the pandemic, but a new solution could relieve that uncertainty. Malco Theatres has announced a new program which allows you to book one of their theaters for a private screening for up to 20 people. You can choose any of the films currently in release and see it on the biggest screens available in the Mid-South. This would allow you to enjoy a night at the movies and avoid sharing the theater with people you don't know and trust, minimizing the risk of coronavirus transmission.
The Malco Select program is an expansion of previously existing services offered by the Memphis-based theater chain, says president & COO David Tashie. “While we have always offered packages for mid-sized and large groups, this new program is geared toward guests who want to be able to select a movie and have their own private screening for themselves, family, and friends.”
Malco has taken extensive precautions to avoid spreading the virus in their theaters, including requiring masks and regularly sanitizing all frequently touched surfaces. They have also upgraded the air filters in their HVAC systems to prevent aerosolized transmission.
In the Memphis area, the Malco Select program has rolled out at the Paradiso and the Collierville locations. The Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the Grandview Cinema in Madison, Mississippi are also renting theaters. Furthermore, Malco has announced that significant demand has led to a planned expansion of the program to the Stage Cinema Grill, the Desoto Cinema Grill, the Jonesboro Towne Cinema, the Rogers Towne Cinema Grill, Fort Smith Cinema, Renaissance Cinema Grill, Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill, Oxford Commons Cinema Grill, Corinth Cinema, Columbus Cinema, Gonzales Cinema Grill, and the Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT. You can find more information about the program on the Malco website
.