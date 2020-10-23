Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, October 23, 2020

Indie Memphis 2020: A Rain Delay, Laura Dern, and Shiva Baby

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge Shiva Baby
  • Shiva Baby
Day three of the outdoors segment of Indie Memphis hits a weather-related snag. Memphis director Anwar Jamison's feature Coming to Africa and the Hometowner Music Video Showcase, scheduled to roll on the riverfront tonight, have been postponed due to a forecast of rain. The film and video block have been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 28 at the Malco Summer Drive-In. The film will still premiere online tonight. You can read my interview with Jamison about his bi-continental film in last week's Memphis Flyer cover feature on the festival.

The drive-in program for tonight is rain or shine. It kicks off with Shiva Baby, director Emma Seligman's comedy about a struggling college student named Danielle (Rachel Sennott) who takes on a phone sex side hustle with sugar daddy Max (Danny Deferrari) to help make ends meet. But when he unexpectedly shows up at a family shiva with his wife Kim (Dianna Agron) and their colicky baby, her life is about to get a whole lot more complicated. 


The second show at the drive-in is a retro screening of Smooth Talk. Based on a Joyce Carole Oates short story, it features a killer early performance by Laura Dern as Connie, a teenager being stalked by sexual predator Arnold, played by the great Treat Williams. Look for a rare acting appearance by The Band's legendary drummer Levon Helm. The classic indie pic won the Jury Award at the 1985 Sundance Film Festival.


Indie Memphis continues through Thursday, October 29. For full information on the online and in-person offerings, visit the Indie Memphis website

