Music Video Monday: Robert Allen Parker

Today's Music Video Monday is high-minded.In a city filled with guitar gunslingers, Robert Allen Parker stands out. You might have seen the veteran guitarist shredding with Hope Clayborne and Soul Scrimmage, or you might have seen his acclaimed 2016 documentary. But wherever you saw him, it's likely that he rocked you to the core.Parker is prepping a new double album of his trademark electric blues/soul called. The teaser single demonstrates the deep knowledge of the genre you expect from such a formidable talent. "My Mind Comes from a High Place" is a song by Chubby Checker, but it's totally different from anything you associate with the guy who popularized The Twist and The Pony. In 1971, Checker abandoned his dance-party image and explored psychedelic soul with the album. Parker seized on the obscure gem and took it to the house with the assistance of vocalist Kennard Farmer, drummer Donnon Johnson, bassist Chieme Fujio, and guitarist Yubu Kazungu.Director Kim Lloyd andproducer Nan Humes Hackman created this music video for "My Mind Comes from a High Place." Joined by cameraman Sean Faust and dancer Thais Lloyd, they shot in New School Media's studio and "a corn field in Atoka." Buckle your seat belts and get ready for a psychedelic ride. Then get out and vote!If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.