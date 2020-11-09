Music Video Monday: Bailey Bigger

click to enlarge

Music Video Monday is getting hygge with it."Hygge" is a Danish word that means "cozy" or "comfortable," as in "wrapped in a blanket with a glass of wine." After the 2020 America has had, it's something we all need. MVM newcomer Bailey Bigger is bringing it with "Weight of Independence."Bigger is a 20-year-old native of Marion, Arkansas who loves the farm life. "We lived in my great-grandparents' old house. I love the community part of it. You say your name to a stranger and they say, 'Oh, you're Eddie's granddaughter, David's daughter,'" she says.Recorded with the help of her mentor, Mark Edgar Stuart, for her debut EP on Big Legal Mess Records, "Weight of Independence" was inspired by the hardest day in her young life, when her relationship disintegrated and her grandmother passed away. The song is about gaining perspective and finding some kind of inner peace. "It let me step back and see the bigger picture. A lot of things matter way more than that breakup. I had a realization that that person was nothing in the big story."For the video, director Joshua Cannon captures Bigger in her rural element. It's a beautifully shot piece that invokes the first peaceful day after a long storm.