Music Video Monday: Daz Rinko

Daz Rinko is back with anouther fantastic video. This one is for his new song "Candy Mane," which started life with a beat by producer Cheap Limousine. The Italo-disco-infused track set off a chain of mental connections for Daz. "When I heard this track from Cheap Limousine, I immediately knew it was the perfect track for a vibe I’d been wanting to create. So, I went into creating this song with the urge of creating that nostalgic vibe. With the video, I wanted to bring that nostalgic vibe you get from the song to life visually. My hope is that every time you listen and/or watch the video, you immediately groove and allow the song to take you to a happy place.”
The video, directed by The Avenue and shot by Myron Swift-Parker with projection animation by Andrew McGinnis, looks back to the VHS era for color inspiration. Take a look:
If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.