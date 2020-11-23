Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, November 23, 2020

Music Video Monday Blvck Hippie

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge blackhippie.png
Music Video Monday is a family affair.

Blvck Hippie's newest single "Rhodes Ave" is about growing up, says frontman Josh Shaw. "I lived in a house on Rhodes Avenue for the first 8 years of my life and my memory of that street inspired this song. I credit much of my musical inspiration to years spent listening to my parents’ music in that house on Rhodes — this song acts as tribute to those early influences."

Josh's brother Lawrence Shaw, who appears with Josh on the single's cover, created the animated lyric video for the song. "It was inspired by the nostalgic nature of reminiscing on your childhood home — the comfort that can be found in those memories and how fleeting that feeling can be. My interpretation of the song is the strain of trying to recreate an idea of what your 'perfect' life would be, but knowing that you will not be able to have it, i.e. 'I know I can’t give you the big house and a dog, just more empty promises and a shoreline full of fog.'"


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

