Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 30, 2020

Music Video Monday: PreauXX & AWFM

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge preauxx.png
Music Video Monday is putting in the time.

In 1993, University of Colorado professor Anders Ericsson first put forth the idea that the key ingredient in expertise is 10,000 hours of practice. Many interpret it as a message to creatives everywhere: Talent doesn't matter so much as not giving up.

PreauXX's new song "10K" is an ode to the grind.

“They say it takes 10,000 hours to become a master at your craft...have you taken your journey?" asks PreauXX. "This song is dedicated to the people who are relentless about their grind/hustle/goal. Are you willing to do what it takes to get to where you want in life?"

PreauXX's partners in grind on this Unapologetic joint are producer Kid Maestro and A Weirdo From Memphis.



"10,000 means something different to everybody," says AWFM. "Could be your journey, could be your price, could be your bounty. What does it mean to you?"

The video, directed by 35Miles, puts us in the middle of a cutthroat card game.

“Shout out to Unapologetic Visual for creating this visual experience," said Kid Maestro. "Their eye and vision really brought this song to new heights. Also, I won the game of UNO in case anyone was wondering.”


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Tigers 10, Navy 7
VCU 70, Tigers 59
Dr. Herman Green: Remembering a Giant of Memphis Jazz & Blues
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 26-December 2
Tigers 73, Saint Mary's 56
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation