Music Video Monday: PreauXX & AWFM

Music Video Monday is putting in the time.In 1993, University of Colorado professor Anders Ericsson first put forth the idea that the key ingredient in expertise is 10,000 hours of practice. Many interpret it as a message to creatives everywhere: Talent doesn't matter so much as not giving up.PreauXX's new song "10K" is an ode to the grind.“They say it takes 10,000 hours to become a master at your craft...have you taken your journey?" asks PreauXX. "This song is dedicated to the people who are relentless about their grind/hustle/goal. Are you willing to do what it takes to get to where you want in life?"PreauXX's partners in grind on this Unapologetic joint are producer Kid Maestro and A Weirdo From Memphis."10,000 means something different to everybody," says AWFM. "Could be your journey, could be your price, could be your bounty. What does it mean to you?"The video, directed by 35Miles, puts us in the middle of a cutthroat card game.“Shout out to Unapologetic Visual for creating this visual experience," said Kid Maestro. "Their eye and vision really brought this song to new heights. Also, I won the game of UNO in case anyone was wondering.”If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com