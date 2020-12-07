Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, December 7, 2020

Music Video Monday: Juicy J

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 10:50 AM

Time flies on Music Video Monday.

Memphian and secret engine of American pop culture, Juicy J, has been spending his pandemic time in the woods. In his new video, "1995", the Academy Award-winning producer, rapper, and label executive pods out in a mountain cabin with some fine ladies. Despite announcing his retirement from the music biz with his last release, No Pressure, Logic joins J for a couple of verses. But it's Juicy who gets the last word, remembering his days in North Memphis in 1995 before he could afford the lux life.

The video was directed in the true Rick James tradition of hot babes and high life by frequent Logic collaborators Mike Holland and Justin Fleischer. Get ready to go for a spin on the ATV.


If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

