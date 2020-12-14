Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, December 14, 2020

Music Video Monday: Muck Sticky

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 11:03 AM

Music Video Monday goes into the Multiverse!

Baron Von Opperbean's Exploratorium of Magic Science and the Multiverse is an epic interactive art installation that has enthralled pandemic-weary Memphians. You can read more about it in my Memphis Flyer cover story from September. It closed at the end of November, but if you missed it, here's your chance to get a look inside, courtesy of stoner rap god Muck Sticky.

The Sticky Muck is joined by by Reyes himself as the Baron, taking our colorfully clad hero on a tour of the spectacular worlds he explored. It was produced by Linda Kaye Lowery and Ricky Greenway, with camera work by Nick Dianni and Jack Simon. Muck not only wrote and performed "Living Thing", but also directed and edited the video. Get ready for a trip. 


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

