Music Video Monday: The Sheiks

Music Video Monday wishes you happy freakin' holidays!The operative word is "freak" with The Sheiks. The boffo Bluff City combo usually plays a "Christmas in Space" show about this time every year, but with the damn pandemic messing up the program, they've opted for a video greeting card to the rock-deprived masses. It's called "Everybody's Merry," and it goes places you might not have wanted to go — namely, into the void with spaceboy (and director) Jesse James Davis. Hop on Astro-Santa's lap for the most deranged three and a half minutes of the holiday season—and in 2020, that's really saying something.If you'd like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. Happy holidays, and stay safe everyone!