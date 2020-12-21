Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 21, 2020

Music Video Monday: The Sheiks

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge shieksmas.png
Music Video Monday wishes you happy freakin' holidays!

The operative word is "freak" with The Sheiks. The boffo Bluff City combo usually plays a "Christmas in Space" show about this time every year, but with the damn pandemic messing up the program, they've opted for a video greeting card to the rock-deprived masses. It's called "Everybody's Merry," and it goes places you might not have wanted to go — namely, into the void with spaceboy (and director) Jesse James Davis. Hop on Astro-Santa's lap for the most deranged three and a half minutes of the holiday season—and in 2020, that's really saying something.


If you'd like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. Happy holidays, and stay safe everyone! 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

When Fake Becomes Real: J.R. “Bob” Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 17-23
DeBerry’s Good Fortune, The Lookout, Commission COVID Controversy
We’re Number One!
From Scratch: Sara Embrey Bakes Sweet Treats Down on the Farm
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation