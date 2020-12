Music Video Monday is muy bueno!For our last Music Video Monday of 2020, we turn to Aktion Kat! Paul Garner's emphatically named group will be releasing their first full-length,, on January 18, 2021.Garner also created the animated video for the new record's first single, the band's Spanish theme song "¡Gato De Acción!" So say "meow" while you "Smash the patriarchy with a baseball bat" with Aktion Kat!If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.

