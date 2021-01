click to enlarge

Music Video Monday keeps on running up that hill.The holidays are over, and it's time to get back on the grind. The new video from Preacher Man starts with the gospel rapper struggling to climb the hill that life has put in front of him. As you return to work amid a global pandemic and political turmoil, you might feel the power of that image. But Preacher Man ends on a note of strength. Here's "I Ain't Going Nowhere." Happy New Year.If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.