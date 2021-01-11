Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 11, 2021

Music Video Monday: John Paul Keith

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge jpk.png
Music Video Monday is going back to Beale with a North American premiere.

Like legions of musicians all over the world, Memphis guitar virtuosos John Paul Keith has had to learn to adapt to the COVID pandemic. His regular streaming gigs have been one of the highlights of Memphis' long, dark 2020. For 2021, he's made the leap into music videos, directing this clip for "How Can You Walk Away?"

"This is the first music video I've ever done," he says. "The album was written and recorded pre-pandemic. When I realized I wouldn't be able to tour behind the album, I decided to spend some of my newfound free time learning how to shoot and edit iPhone video. My fiancé, Joanna D'Gerolamo, and I filmed it together around Downtown Memphis, and we filmed the interior scenes at Tad Pierson's American Dream Safari."

The album, The Rhythm of the City, will be released on February 19th by the Italian label Wild Honey Records. It was recorded at Electrophonic by Scott Bomar and Adam Hill. (You can pre-order here.) Today, we've got the Western Hemisphere premiere of the music video, which also features some Downtown Memphis landmarks like Raiford's. Enjoy!


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Brooks, Clarke Help Grizzlies Pull Past Brooklyn
Julien Baker's Stunning Performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
DOJ and FBI to Investigate Capitol Hill Violence
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 7-13
Roland versus Kustoff? Conflict Over Who’s the Most Trumpian
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation