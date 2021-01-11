Music Video Monday: John Paul Keith

Music Video Monday is going back to Beale with a North American premiere.
Like legions of musicians all over the world, Memphis guitar virtuosos John Paul Keith has had to learn to adapt to the COVID pandemic. His regular streaming gigs have been one of the highlights of Memphis' long, dark 2020. For 2021, he's made the leap into music videos, directing this clip for "How Can You Walk Away?"
"This is the first music video I've ever done," he says. "The album was written and recorded pre-pandemic. When I realized I wouldn't be able to tour behind the album, I decided to spend some of my newfound free time learning how to shoot and edit iPhone video. My fiancé, Joanna D'Gerolamo, and I filmed it together around Downtown Memphis, and we filmed the interior scenes at Tad Pierson's American Dream Safari."
The album, The Rhythm of the City, will be released on February 19th by the Italian label Wild Honey Records. It was recorded at Electrophonic by Scott Bomar and Adam Hill. (You can pre-order here.) Today, we've got the Western Hemisphere premiere of the music video, which also features some Downtown Memphis landmarks like Raiford's. Enjoy!
