Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Music Video Monday on Tuesday: Lukah

Music Video Monday is a day late, but no dolla short.

After taking MLK Day off, MVM is back with a hot new video from Lukah. The Memphis rapper's self-produced new album When The Black Hand Touches You was released last Friday by FXCK RXP records. The lead single "Shutters" adds some lush strings to the lo fi MC's gritty sound.

For the video, Lukah tapped directors Joshua Cannon and Nate Packard of 143 Productions. The etherial images see Lukah and his crew bathed in smoke to reflect the single's swimmy sound. Check it out:


