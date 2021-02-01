Music Video Monday: Tony Manard

click to enlarge

Music Video Monday is watching while the world burns.I suspect we've only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to art made in pandemic isolation. Tony Manard is one of the legion of Memphis musicians who have turned to recording new music to make sense out of the state of the world. The lyrics of "Watching Birds and Baking Bread" describe familiar activities to many people. "It's kind of a flipside to the hopeful tune I did with Rice Drewry a few months ago, 'Together Alone,'" says Maynard. "This one is about creating your bubble and how the world intrudes. It's also about turning inward, creating and doing things for yourself. By the end of the track there is a racket of voices. The cadence under the end is police pushing protestors down Beale Street. They are striking their body armor with their batons."The cinematic video was created by director Vincent Manard. "We mostly shot it at our creative space on Lamar that we share with Nancy Apple and a few others," says Tony Manard. "We kept it small and safe as we could. Vincent's girlfriend Asayah is the protagonist. This one was different because the track actually evolved with the video. Usually the track is finished before we start a video. Vincent chose to limit his effects toolbox to what was available to silent film editors."If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.