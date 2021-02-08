Music Video Monday: A Weirdo From Memphis

click to enlarge A Weirdo From Memphis

Screengrab from "Kerosene Heater."

Music Video Monday is a dumpster fire.2020 was a bad year for all musicians, but A Weirdo From Memphis (AWFM) had it worse than most. He lost his job, his first big tour was canceled, and he had both his identity and his car stolen. So, he did what he had to do: he wrote a song about it.“'Kerosene Heater' is what I felt like after one of the worst months of my life," he said. "Sometimes you arrive at a turning point of realizing things aren't going to be for a long time, and then living in that and embracing it and turning that feeling into art. Thats what making music turns into for me lately.”Rapping over a Kid Maestro beat, AWFM speaks for all of us as he tells the world where to shove it. Now, the video — shot by Unapologetic collaborator 35 Miles and cut by Troy the Editor — is ready for a turn on the Catwalk.If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.