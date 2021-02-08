Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 8, 2021

Music Video Monday: A Weirdo From Memphis

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge Screengrab from "Kerosene Heater." - A WEIRDO FROM MEMPHIS
  • A Weirdo From Memphis
  • Screengrab from "Kerosene Heater."

Music Video Monday is a dumpster fire.

2020 was a bad year for all musicians, but A Weirdo From Memphis (AWFM) had it worse than most. He lost his job, his first big tour was canceled, and he had both his identity and his car stolen. So, he did what he had to do: he wrote a song about it.

“'Kerosene Heater' is what I felt like after one of the worst months of my life," he said. "Sometimes you arrive at a turning point of realizing things aren't going to be for a long time, and then living in that and embracing it and turning that feeling into art. Thats what making music turns into for me lately.”

Rapping over a Kid Maestro beat, AWFM speaks for all of us as he tells the world where to shove it. Now, the video — shot by Unapologetic collaborator 35 Miles and cut by Troy the Editor — is ready for a turn on the Catwalk.


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 4-10
New Ride-Share Service Headed to Memphis
Turn and Face the Change
Free at Last: The Story of FreeSol
Out of the Past: Joe Cooper Mulls a Re-emergence
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation