Monday, February 15, 2021

Music Video Monday: Rev. Neil Down

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-02-15_at_11.26.22_am.png
It's no day at the beach on Music Video Monday.

It's cold, y'all. There's weird white stuff on the ground. As if a global pandemic isn't enough to keep you in the house, add this icing on top and stay inside. Rev. Neil Down and director Edward Valibus are here to take you away from all that.

The right reverend is a psychedelicized folk rocker familiar to the Bluff City. If "Ed McMed's Vacation" is any indication, his quarantine musical explorations have taken him to exotic new places.

Valibus, a pioneering Memphis filmmaker who co-founded the award-winning Corduroy Wednesday collective, has been fighting the stir-crazies in Los Angeles lockdown. It's gotten weird. Usually on Music Video Monday, I grab a single image I think best represents the video. But "Ed McMed's Vacation" is a target-rich environment.
click to enlarge When the edible hits.
  • When the edible hits.
click to enlarge Oh nothing, just hanging on the beach with my skeleton friend. We're not dating.
  • Oh nothing, just hanging on the beach with my skeleton friend. We're not dating.
click to enlarge President Nixon was there.
  • President Nixon was there.
click to enlarge New planet who dis?
  • New planet who dis?
"Beach Blanket Bizarro in a time of state-of-the-art viral vacationing," says Valibus of the video, which stars co-director Steph Bennett. Get ready to take a mental holiday.

Rev Neil Down - Ed McMed's Vacation from Edward Valibus on Vimeo.

If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

