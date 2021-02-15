Music Video Monday: Rev. Neil Down

click to enlarge

When the edible hits.

Oh nothing, just hanging on the beach with my skeleton friend. We're not dating.

President Nixon was there.

New planet who dis?

It's no day at the beach on Music Video Monday.It's cold, y'all. There's weird white stuff on the ground. As if a global pandemic isn't enough to keep you in the house, add this icing on top and stay inside. Rev. Neil Down and director Edward Valibus are here to take you away from all that.The right reverend is a psychedelicized folk rocker familiar to the Bluff City. If "Ed McMed's Vacation" is any indication, his quarantine musical explorations have taken him to exotic new places.Valibus, a pioneering Memphis filmmaker who co-founded the award-winning Corduroy Wednesday collective, has been fighting the stir-crazies in Los Angeles lockdown. It's gotten weird. Usually on Music Video Monday, I grab a single image I think best represents the video. But "Ed McMed's Vacation" is a target-rich environment."Beach Blanket Bizarro in a time of state-of-the-art viral vacationing," says Valibus of the video, which stars co-director Steph Bennett. Get ready to take a mental holiday.

Rev Neil Down - Ed McMed's Vacation from Edward Valibus on Vimeo.

