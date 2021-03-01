Music Video Monday: FreeWorld and Friends

click to enlarge

Music Video Monday is bringing you all the colors of the rainbow.Memphis jam band monarchs FreeWorld have been around long enough to know nearly everyone in the Bluff City music scene. The Beale Street stalwarts have spent their pandemic-enforced time off the stage in the studio, says bassist Richard Cushing. "We've been in Cotton Row Studio for the past several months working on this amazing project, and we're all extremely proud of the way it turned out! The end result of all our dedicated work is a city-wide, multi-genre, multi-racial, multi-cultural music video meant to celebrate and exemplify Memphis' (and the whole world's, for that matter) diversity, and was created purely as a way to showcase the concept, the lyrics, the voices, the faces, and the overarching idea of diversity as an essential quality of life!"When I say FreeWorld knows everyone, I mean it. "D-UP (Here's to Diversity)" boasts a whopping 23 vocalists and 15-member band, including Al Kapone, Hope Clayburn, Marcella Simien, Luther Dickinson, and Blind Mississippi Morris.Cushing says "D-UP" was originally a FreeWorld tune that the band decided to rework to reflect the lyric's ideals and celebrate the struggling Memphis music scene. "The song, with lyrics written by David Skypeck and accompanying video produced by Justin Jaggers, came bursting forth with new life through the amazing production talents of Niko Lyras, along with the instrumental and vocal contributions of over three dozen established entertainers, talented newcomers, and legacy artists (see below), who all came together and donated their time and talents to create a work of art that celebrates and exemplifies the musical, cultural, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual unity and diversity inherent in our city and the world beyond."