Music Video Monday is bringing the love!Tori WhoDat, everyone's favorite radical lesbian rapper, is back with a new single that shows a softer side. Produced by frequent WhoDat collaborator Chris3000 and recorded at the Memphis Slim House, "Heather Grey" is a straight up love song. Tori's devotion is especially strong when the object is wearing those tights. You know the ones. Let Street Savvy Media and Kawika Banis' video hip you to the joys of fruit smoothies and spandex.If you'd like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.