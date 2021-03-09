The Return of the King: Eddie Murphy Rules in Coming 2 America

click to enlarge Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in Coming 2 America

click to enlarge Prince Akeem returns to Queens in Coming 2 America.

click to enlarge The Return of the King: Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem ascends to the throne in Coming 2 America.

click to enlarge Murphy (right) in costume as the old Jewish guy in the barber shop.

click to enlarge Teyana Taylor and Wesley Snipes in Coming 2 America.

click to enlarge Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, and Leslie Jones show off Ruth E. Carter's costume design.

click to enlarge Shari Headley, Arsenio Hall, and Eddie Murphy

It’s really impossible to overstate how huge a star Eddie Murphy was in the 1980s. At the beginning of the decade, he single-handedly savedafter the original cast—and the audience—had moved on. He made his big-screen debut in 1982’stwo years later, he was so big he turned downfor, which became the highest grossing comedy in history.In 1988, Murphy, by then fully in control of his career, made. The big-budget comedy ($36 million, or $81 million in 2021 dollars) was based on a character he created, Prince Akeem Joffer, the scion of a fictional African country who bucks the tradition of arranged marriage and comes to Queens in search of a liberated American woman to be an equal partner. It was directed by John Landis, the pop cinema genius behindand the heady Murphy vehicle,. Landis perfected the hangout movie, where plot was secondary to gags and character moments to help the audience identify with the movie star, and created worlds you want to live in. Modern superhero movies take a lot from Landis’ approach. The film was a huge success, earning the 2021 equivalent of $790 million.Eventually, Murphy, with no more worlds to conquer, lost interest in stardom and drifted off to raise his ten children. In 2019, Murphy mounted a comeback with the help of ace screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.gave him the opportunity to play his idol, underground comedy legend Rudy Ray Moore. Directed by Memphian Craig Brewer,was universally praised, and generated Oscar buzz. Most importantly, working with Brewer on material he cared about seemed to rejuvenate the reluctant superstar.Exactly whybecame an enduring classic, and what that says about the culture, is too big a subject to tackle in a newspaper review. (Come to my TED Talk!) One clue can be found inThe vision of Zamunda, Prince Akeem’s fully functioning, wealthy African nation state, owes a lot to the comic book Wakanda. Murphy and Brewer recognize this, and use the long-brewing sequel as an opportunity to throw a hangout party in the aspirational African paradise. Most of the original cast is back, first and foremost Arsenio Hall, whose turn as Semmi, Prince Akeem’s put-upon sidekick, made him a star. The Murphy-Hall comic duo droveThey played multiple roles, all of which clicked perfectly.takes those characters out for a victory lap. The wisecracking old guys in the barber shop are now very old, but still cutting heads. Hall’s Reverend Brown is still saving souls on discount in Queens, and he now has a Zamundan counterpart in a shaman named Baba. And you'll be pleased to hear Murphy’s unknown soul sensation Randy Watson is still fronting Sexual Chocolate.Brewer’s filmmaking superpower is that he can get a good performance out of a fire plug.is a star vehicle, but all Brewer films are ensemble works, because he pays equal attention to the bit players. As Queen Lisa, Shari Headley picks up with Murphy like they’ve been married for 30 years. John Amos, a TV legend frompours his heart into a scene with his regal son-in-law. James Earl Jones is magnificent as King Joffe, whose premature funeral provides the cameo-heavy, musical set piece — Brewer’s forte.First among the newcomers in the sprawling cast is Wesley Snipes, who steals the show every time he cakewalks into the palace as General Izzi, Akeem’s rival from the nation of Nexdoria. SNL alums Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan practically ooze charisma as the new American cousins. Jermaine Fowler as Lavelle, the bastard son Akeem must retrieve from Queens, has the unenviable job of retracing Akeem’s arc from the original, choosing a romance with the peasant Mirembe (Nomzamo Mbatha) over an arranged marriage with Nexdorian princess Bopoto (Teyana Taylor).Brewer is not a comedy director, but armed with Ruth E. Carter, arguably the greatest working costume designer, andshooter Joe Williams, he creates a lavish Zamundan background for his stars to bust out the schtick. Murphy mainstreamed raunchy Black comedy, but much of what passed for edgy in 1988 looks crassly sexist now, even in the context of the ostensibly feminist elements of the story. The sequel tries to strike a more inclusive tone by teaching Akeem the same lessons about the drawbacks of the patriarchy his father learned during the Reagan era.lacks the depth of, but it never aspires to reach it. This is a pop confection whose only goal is to entertain as broadly as possible. Everyone from Murphy on down look like they’re having the time of their lives, and when you visit Zamunda, you may find their happiness infectious.