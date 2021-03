click to enlarge

It's a Music Video Monday double shot to get your workweek rolling.Former Snowglobe-r Jeff Hulett has been busy this lockdown winter making music videos with his friends. ( Here he is on J.D. Reager's podcast Safe At Home .) The first one is a crowdsourced ode to stacking paper. "Money" stars too many people to list, but the real leads are all the cute babies.The second song is a magisterial ballad about the change of seasons from Hulett's latest record. This one is set to some incredible drone footage by Alex Smythe of Memphis during our recent snowmaggedon. The city looks pretty covered in 10 inches of snow!If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.