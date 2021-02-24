Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

From My Seat

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Tigers 61, Tulane 46

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 9:29 PM

The Tigers returned to action Wednesday night at FedExForum after an 18-day shutdown due to positive Covid cases in the Memphis program. With four postponed games still in the hands of American Athletic Conference scheduling officials, the Tigers made easy work of the Tulane Green Wave and cruised to their seventh win in eight games. Memphis improves to 13-6 (9-3 in the AAC) while Tulane drops to 9-10 (4-10).
click to enlarge Moussa Cisse - MEMPHIS ATHLETICS / JOE MURPHY
  • Memphis Athletics / joe Murphy
  • Moussa Cisse

Sophomore guard Boogie Ellis hit three treys in the first half and led the Tigers with 13 points. No other Memphis player scored as many as 10. Six was the night's magic numbers as six Tigers finished with precisely that number of points: DeAndre Williams, Moussa Cisse (despite early foul trouble), Landers Nolley, D.J. Jeffries, Malcolm Dandridge, and Alex Lomax. Williams led Memphis with 11 rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore guard Lester Quinones was ejected midway through the second half when he left the bench during a verbal altercation between the teams. He's not expected to be suspended for the Tigers' next contest, as no punches were thrown. Tulane's Jadan Coleman was also ejected.

Jordan Walker led the Green Wave with 16 points, but Tulane shot merely 26 percent from the field and missed 17 of 19 attempts from three-point range. Memphis won the battle of the boards, pulling down 54 rebounds to Tulane's 34.

The Tigers travel to longtime rival Cincinnati for their next game Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon and the game will be televised on ESPN.

