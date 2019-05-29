Puck Food Hall to Open

click to enlarge

If you look way up to the top of 409 South Main you’ll see a bas relief figure of Puck, the character from William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” on the facade.





That figure, which graces the early 1900s building, is the namesake of Puck Food Hall, formerly "South Hall Market." A grocery store, which also bore the name “Puck,” once was located in the building. The grocer also sold Puck Brand products in the early 20th Century.





Puck Food Hall, opens to the public May 30.





The 8,000-square foot space, which includes two levels, now is home to 10 spaces (two more are available): Bar 409 (craft cocktails and bar), City Block Salumeria (butcher and deli), Dee’lightful Bliss Bakery (desserts). DoughJo (pizza), Dr. Bean’s Coffee & Tea, Pasta 409, radical (organic, locally-sourced salads), Sweet Magnolia Gelato Co., Venga (Mexican), and Wok’n in Memphis (American Chinese).





People will be able to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at Puck Food Hall, which has a bright, new look.





They “reached out to the chef community to get people’s input on starting their own concept,” says Tiffany Iriana-Hofscher, managing partner for Inconceivable Inc., the management company of Puck Food Hall, and former manager of Porcellino’sin East Memphis.





As for the space, they wanted to “bridge energy and dynamics with a timeless feel.”

They want people to walk in and “feel this has been here forever.”





Vendors served samples of their cuisine and drinks on media night, which was held May 29.





An array of gelatos at Hugh Balthrop’s “Sweet Magnolia Gelato Co.,” were available including “cookies and cream,” which is the favorite of Balthrop’s son, Ayinde Balthrop, and “lemon custard,” the favorite of Ayinde’s co-worker Emily Rodriguez.





Spencer Coplan from Wok’n in Memphis, served an array of dishes, including several types of dumplings.





Tacos were a favorite at Venga, says Benjamin Wilson.





The “gnocchi di spinach” was a popular dish at Pasta 409, says Daniel Masters.





All vendors must offer at least one weekly menu special, which uses at least 50 percent local ingredients.





The third-floor event venue - “409 South Main” - will continue to be operated by building owner Rebecca Dyer. Rental clients have the option of using ground floor dining establishments to cater parties, weddings and other events.

"Puck" atop 409 South Main