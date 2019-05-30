Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Beer and Bagel Run Set for June 8th

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge 51763973_1902987569810920_2543050187501207552_n.jpg


The Beer and Bagel run was birthed 25 years ago in Omaha, Nebraska. The first year, a couple dozen ran, but it has grown from there and is now expanding into other cities.

The first Memphis Beer and Bagel Off-Road Race will be held on June 8th.

Joe Dann has been charged with transplanting the run to Memphis. It will be held on the Wolf River Greenway and is four-ish miles. The specific route is a surprise.

There will be surprises during the race as well. Hint: It's Sasquatch!

So what does Sasquatch have to do with running, beer, and bagels? "He just loves it," answers Dann simply. And the runners love getting their pictures taken with him too.

And where does the beer and bagels come in? Runners will be able to carb-load post-race on Dave's Bagels and beer from Wiseacre.

The swag bag is pretty cool, too, says Dann. Runners get a medal and a runner's long-sleeve T-shirt.

Proceeds benefit the Wolf River Greenway.

Dann says finding the right cities is crucial to expanding the concept. Dallas for example was deemed too large. But Memphis is just right.

"We were looking for a city that was looking for us," Dann says. 

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation