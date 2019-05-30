Beer and Bagel Run Set for June 8th

click to enlarge
The Beer and Bagel run was birthed 25 years ago in Omaha, Nebraska. The first year, a couple dozen ran, but it has grown from there and is now expanding into other cities.
The first Memphis Beer and Bagel Off-Road Race
will be held on June 8th.
Joe Dann has been charged with transplanting the run to Memphis. It will be held on the Wolf River Greenway and is four-ish miles. The specific route is a surprise.
There will be surprises during the race as well. Hint: It's Sasquatch!
So what does Sasquatch have to do with running, beer, and bagels? "He just loves it," answers Dann simply. And the runners love getting their pictures taken with him too.
And where does the beer and bagels come in? Runners will be able to carb-load post-race on Dave's Bagels and beer from Wiseacre.
The swag bag is pretty cool, too, says Dann. Runners get a medal and a runner's long-sleeve T-shirt.
Proceeds benefit the Wolf River Greenway.
Dann says finding the right cities is crucial to expanding the concept. Dallas for example was deemed too large. But Memphis is just right.
"We were looking for a city that was looking for us," Dann says.