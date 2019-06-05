Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Fino's Opening Thursday: A Sneak Peek!

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 1:26 PM

img_1587.jpg


Fino's will open its doors tomorrow, Thursday, June 6th, at 11 a.m.

"It's the same," says chef Kelly English, who took over the venture from Jerry Wilson. "I didn't change a damn thing."

But, it's not exactly the same. The place looks brighter and cleaner and seems more spacious. There's new paint and nice white tiles on the inner columns.
img_1589.jpg
click to enlarge img_1595.jpg
img_1597.jpg

A nook in the back will eventually be curtained off for cannoli- and pizza-making parties for the kids.

But you can expect crowd favorites such as the Acquisto (English's pick), the New York Club, and the Penn Station.

Acquisto
  • Acquisto

Penn Station
  • Penn Station

Italian Roast Beef
  • Italian Roast Beef
New York Club
  • New York Club
In addition, expect local treats from purveyors such as the Macaronagerie. They are also selling T-shirts designed to mimic classic album covers (Wilson was known for his rock T-shirts, btw.), and will eventually offer take-home items such as lasagne.

English vows to use the same suppliers; he's hired most of the staff back. He's veering a bit from the model to use fresh dough for the pizzas and Fino's will offer house-made mozzarella, burrata, and ricotta cheeses.

"The sandwiches don't change," he says. "I'm excited about the fresh dough and the future."

click to enlarge Samantha Davis, Kelly English, Todd English
  • Samantha Davis, Kelly English, Todd English
Fino's will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast service will begin on Monday. 

