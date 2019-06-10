High Cotton Marks 5 Years in Tap Room

Tuesday June 11 - Customer Appreciation Day 4-9 pm/ Tail Wag Tuesday - Family and Dog Friendly Evening
Wednesday June 12 - Arkansauce. plays a live and FREE show from 6-9. This is a Family and Dog Friendly event
Thursday, June 13 4 pm- Release of first ever Mug Club. It starts promptly at 4 pm and it is a first come first serve deal. $50 yearly membership. Must be 21 to enter the Mug Club but otherwise, the taproom is still open to family/dogs.
Friday, June 14 - Happy Hour 5-7pm and Free Live Trivia at 7. Family/Dog Friendly.
Saturday, June 15 - Anniversary Party, street closed off, multiple beer stations, live music, beer specials, merchandise , and of course our Inaugural Beer Mile.
Schedule for Saturday:
11 am Beer Mile participants will arrive to pick up their race packets.
12 pm The first Group from Beer Mile runs and the taproom/street will be open for spectators to begin watching the race/pop into the taproom for beers. A DudeCalledRob (DJ) will be playing nusic during the races.
1 pm Second Group for Beer Mile
2 pm Third Group for Beer Mile
3 pm Fourth and Final Group for Beer Mile
4pm - Beer Mile Announcement Winners
4-5pm Dead Soldiers are back together playing
After that, keep hanging out with folks and enjoying 5 years at the Taproom
Just in case here is a link to the race page and a copy of the Race Sign up Details:
Link: https://racesonline.com/events/high-cotton-beer-run
One Mile, 2 Laps, 4 Beers
Distance:1 mile
11:00 am for packet pickup
Entry Fee :$40
Must be 21 and up to enter in Run
Entry fee grants runner entrance into the race, a race t-shirt, souvenir High Cotton silicone pint glass, 4 beer fills at the 1/4 mile markers and an after-run beer token to be redeemed in the taproom during 5 year Anniversary Party
After Party includes FREE SHOW with Dead Soldiers. After party is all ages and dog friendly.
Food Trucks will be onsite - Lightning BBQ
Race Divisions:
1) Frat Status 8 Min mile or better
2) Big Easy 8 Min mile or slower
3) Push it Real Good Stroller Division
4) Doggie Style Dog Division
Additionally, winner of each division will receive a High Cotton Ceramic Mug and entry into the mug club.
Judges will award one division winner with Free Beer For A Year (their first beer free every day for a year in the Tap Room) It will be judged on style, race wear, guzzle technique, and other subtle things.
