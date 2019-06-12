The Downtown Hot Dog Stand is Back

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

Hot-N-Heavy Dogs



Hot-n-Heavy Dogs is back after a three-week absence.





The hot dog stand, also known as "The Dawg Pound" on the Mid-America Mall, will be at the corner of Union and Main from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.





“We also travel around, go to different breweries on weekends and weeknights,” says Amber McIntyre, who, along with her husband, Mac McIntyre, own the hot dog stand.

They took a few weeks off, she says. “But we are back in action.”





The Main at Union spot is where they began, Amber says. “Hot dogs, chips and canned sodas. That’s all we sell.”





Their hot dogs are quarter-pound Nathan’s all-beef hot dogs. “They’re served on buns we have made fresh weekly from Ricki’s Cookie Corner & Bakery in Eastgate Shopping Center.



"Obviously, if it’s raining, we’re not out here," she adds. "If it’s super bitter-cold or a crazy heat advisory, we probably won’t be, but we try to be here year ‘round.”







Amber and Mac also bar-tend on Saturdays and Sundays at Bayou Bar and Grill in Overton Square. Mac created the “Macmosa,” which is a 16-ounce tumbler with champagne, orange juice, and a shot of Grand Marnier.



To find out where Hot-n-Heavy Dogs will be each day, go to facebook.com/HotNHeavyDogsMemphis