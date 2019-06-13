Suga Mama's Banana Pudding Sno Ball

Marci Clark says she's always liked sno balls, stretching back to when she was a kid.
She differentiates a sno ball from a sno cone, saying that the sno ball is New Orleans-style, with the cut of ice more like snow. A sno cone ice is generally crunchy.
Clark began selling her New Orleans-style sno balls from a stand on Park in 2016. She launched her trailer in 2018. It goes by Suga Mama Sno Balls
Clark sells innovative flavors, such as a Banana Pudding sno ball and a Strawberry Cheesecake sno ball. She has one called the Swamp Thing, which is rainbow-colored and a tribute both to her late brother and Pappadeaux, a New Orleans eatery. The Bob Marley is mango, raspberry, and green apple.
She also sells nachos and hot dogs.
On the sweet scale, from 1 to 10, the Banana Pudding sno ball tops out at about 15. Clark starts with crumbled vanilla wafers, tops that with banana-flavored iced, then adds a heap of Blue Bell banana pudding ice cream, and on top of that more ice that is garnished with whipped cream and more cookies.
Mama Suga is Clark's mother. She says she was known for her large eyeglasses. It's her mother (and her glasses!) on the side of the trailer.
Clark operates mostly in the Whitehaven area. She hopes to add a storefront soon.
She says her sno balls have gotten a seal of approval. "A young lady yesterday — she lives on the coast — she's like, you got it right."
Catch her between 3-8 p.m., near 1709 E Holmes.