Soul Nutrition Opening June 15th

Soul Nutrition
, a new smoothie bar in Germantown, opens tomorrow, Saturday, June 15th. It is located at 2200 Germantown Parkway in the old Gigi's Cupcakes spot.
Owner Erica Downey, along with her partner in the business (and in love) Kevin Frazier, said she always knew that "soul" would be part of the name.
"When I think of Memphis, I think of blues music, fun, good vibes," she says. "We came up with the name 'soul' because when you think positive energy, community embracing health, beauty, wellness, you think of what's inside.
"When people think of health, they think of boredom, right? But we want to bring a soul vibe to Memphis that is offered up in a healthy way."
Soul Nutrition offers smoothies and teas that are designed to boost metabolism. Among the offerings are the Hangover Cure, Mama’s Southern Lemonade, and the Cinnamon Fat Burner Donut Holes.
Downey vows that her products are protein-based, dairy-free, low calorie, and provide 24 nutrients and vitamins.
The shakes use a a protein-based, low-calorie meal replacement powder that is vanilla. Downey builds the flavors from there.
"I had a crazy idea to start combining some of the flavors we had," she explains of her more unusual flavors. "Our favorites are almond crunch, banana nut bread, blueberry muffin, and glazed donut."
Downey says she also turned to her grandmother for advice.
She says customers can replace up to two meals a day with her shakes and a tea.
Both Downey and Frazier are testaments to the smoothies. Downey worked a corporate job and was running after three kids. She was having health issues, so she started with the meal replacements on her doctor's recommendation and lost 35 pounds. Frazier, who is an officer with the MPD, recently lost 20 pounds following her plan.
Downey says she's got a pretty bad Goobers habit, while Frazier has a hard time turning down a barbecue sandwich, but they say everything is okay in moderation — an idea they are trying to impart to their fellow Memphians.
Frazier says it's about providing resources and information. More options are a good thing. Plus, he says, "It tastes pretty good, and it's something you can maintain."
They offer fitness classes at Shelby Farms on Saturdays and Mondays and will offer some in the parking lot as well.
At Saturday's opening, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers can vote on their favorite shakes to add to the menu. They plan to offer a waffle bar and protein pancakes soon as well.
Soul Nutrition's hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.