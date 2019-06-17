Global Cafe Introduces New Chef

Global Café, an International food hall hosting three immigrant/refugee food entrepreneurs cooking and selling an eclectic mix of affordably priced dishes from their home countries, announces the hiring of new Chef, José “Pancho” Leon from Venezuela.
Chef Pancho brings over 20 years of culinary experience to Global Café, which is located in Memphis’ newly renovated Crosstown Concourse, a million-square-foot former Sears distribution center. He and his wife moved to Memphis, TN from Maracaibo, Venezuela less than two years ago due to the political situation in Venezuela. Chef Pancho owned a restaurant in his home country for many years.
"We are very excited to bring Chef Pancho aboard," says Sabine Langer, owner of Global Café. "When Chef Indra, our Nepalese Chef, informed us that she was relocating out of state with her family, we immediately thought, 'Who could benefit the most from some help?' It didn’t take long to figure out that Venezuela was on top of the list with its current political situation. We reached out to a friend of ours, who is a leader in the Venezuelan community in Memphis, and he put us in touch with Pancho."
“We are looking forward to incorporate Chef Pancho into the team and for him to share in our collective culinary experiences” says general manager, Juan Viramontes. “We look forward to reaping the benefits of having his expertise as a part of our team. Food speaks all the languages of the world and it knows no borders. It is truly a universal experience, and with it we will strive to continue to build the bridges that will provide the opportunity for every member of our community to come together and share our stories.”
“Since we moved to Memphis,” Chef Pancho says, “the whole community has been so welcoming. I can’t wait to share some of my favorites from Venezuela with everyone here.”
Chef Pancho will join Chef Fayha from Syria and Chef Ibti from Sudan rounding out an eclectic international offering. Options include such specialties as taqueños, empanadas, arepas, pabellón, asado negro, etc. Global Café is open Tuesday through Sunday and offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options as well as a full bar, specialty drinks and desserts. Takeaway and catering are available.
