Tuesday Is International Sushi Day!

Tuesday, June 18th, is International Sushi Day.
"It's a day to celebrate sushi, and it's day for beginners who don't typically eat sushi to have the chance to try it," says Joanna Lee, a rep with Hissho Sushi
, which provides sushi to area Krogers.
Hissho Sushi was founded by Philip Maung, who started the company in 1998. According to Hissho, it's the second largest sushi franchise in the country. Beyond Kroger, their sushi and other products are available at hospitals, airports, universities, and sports arenas.
Across Kroger's Delta division, the Hissho sushi is in 63 stores. Across Tennessee, it's in 26 stores.
For International Sushi Day, sushi will be 25 percent off at Kroger.
According to Lee, the shops set up in Kroger are actually franchises. Hissho hooked up with Kroger in 2006, and is now in approximately 1,500 stores.
Hissho recently introduce poke bowls, and the Kroger on Union offers a build-your-own bowl.
Lee says they are trying to ease new customers into the idea of sushi.
"A lot of the items have names they are unfamiliar with or ingredients they may not be sure of, you tend to get a little apprehension," she says. "So we look for opportunities, such as International Sushi Day, to provide samples. California roll is the entry point for most people. Once people become comfortable, we encourage them to branch out into other things."