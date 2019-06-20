Now Open: Ani Joe's Karaoke Kafe

Ani Joe's also has a full bar, with all the cocktails you could want such as margaritas, an apple martini, Sex on the Beach, and Cuba Libres. There are drink specials on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. With every bucket of beer, you get the seventh free and there are discounts on shots.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



