Saltwater Crab To Open July 2nd

click to enlarge

With its red, white, and light blue exterior and generous windows, Saltwater Crab resembles the type of restaurant that should have miles of blue water and a white beach behind it.





But no, it’s in Midtown - 2509 Madison near Overton Square.





You don’t need to see sand and water when you’re inside the restaurant; the cuisine will transport you to whatever oceanfront you want to visit.





General manager Sam Miller describes the food as “coastal influence with a Southern drawl. ‘Coastal’ being wherever there’s a coast.”





That means “global - East Coast United States, West Coast United States, east coast Japan,” Miller says. “We’re going to be playing with Southern ingredients and incorporating them into dishes we’re going to offer.”





He describes the look of the sleek, modern-looking restaurant as “clean and classy.”





Guests got a sneak peek of Saltwater Crab at a tasting, which was held June 24th.

It actually was more than a tasting; dishes kept coming out of the kitchen and from the sushi bar. The fare included oysters, grilled salmon, tuna, sushi, steak, and even a crab boil. Desserts included key lime pie, of course.





The cuisine was “a preview of what’s on the menu, the style of food we’re going to be cooking,” Miller says.





And, he says, “The majority of the seafood will be sold at market prices.”





The restaurant will feature a “late night menu on Fridays and Saturdays.”





Saltwater Crab also will feature “live music from time to time.”

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge