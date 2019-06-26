Changes at Railgarten

click to enlarge
Railgarten
has recently introduced a new menu and a new protocol for ordering. The changes come as the summer season rolls in.
New to the menu are gyros, skewers, tacos, and salads. Tacos include a Korean BBQ Tofu taco with spicy slaw, Pork carnitas, and something called Oxford Style chicken (???). There are also steak skewers with a Thai satay, a Tzatziki veggie and hummus gyro, and Southwest pulled-chicken gyro.
The cocktail menu and brunch menu are all-new as well.
For cocktails, we've got drinks under such categories as "Excuse Me, Sir. Your Tire Swing Hit My Son," with drinks named after the Golden Girls. The Blanche is Old Dominick vodka, peach lemon, and iced tea. The I'm Not A Regular Mom. I'm a Cool Mom cocktail is white sangria with Old Dominick vodka and pineapple. (It's under "If You're Going to Drink I'd Rather You Do It in the House.")
The spring brunch menu includes such classics as scrambled eggs and bacon, avocado toast, and chicken and waffles.
In addition, Railgarten has opened up its ordering system. Now, patrons can order in the diner, tiki bar, shipping container bar, the VIP bar, or the Ping Pong bar, and have their order served at their table outside. The move was made to accommodate large summer crowds. The diner remains full service.