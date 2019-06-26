Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Changes at Railgarten

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge RAILGARTEN, FACEBOOK
  • Railgarten, Facebook

Railgarten has recently introduced a new menu and a new protocol for ordering. The changes come as the summer season rolls in.

New to the menu are gyros, skewers, tacos, and salads. Tacos include a Korean BBQ Tofu taco with spicy slaw, Pork carnitas, and something called Oxford Style chicken (???). There are also steak skewers with a Thai satay, a Tzatziki veggie and hummus gyro, and Southwest pulled-chicken gyro.

The cocktail menu and brunch menu are all-new as well.

For cocktails, we've got drinks under such categories as "Excuse Me, Sir. Your Tire Swing Hit My Son," with drinks named after the Golden Girls. The Blanche is Old Dominick vodka, peach lemon, and iced tea. The I'm Not A Regular Mom. I'm a Cool Mom cocktail is white sangria with Old Dominick vodka and pineapple. (It's under "If You're Going to Drink I'd Rather You Do It in the House.")

The spring brunch menu includes such classics as scrambled eggs and bacon, avocado toast, and chicken and waffles.

In addition, Railgarten has opened up its ordering system. Now, patrons can order in the diner, tiki bar, shipping container bar, the VIP bar, or the Ping Pong bar, and have their order served at their table outside. The move was made to accommodate large summer crowds. The diner remains full service. 

Tags: ,

Related Locations

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation