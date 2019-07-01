Saddle Creek Beer Garden Opening July 4th

click to enlarge

Friends, Memphians, countrymen, lend me your ears: The Saddle Creek Beer Garden is reopening on Thursday, July 4th!The beer garden is near J. Crew.Tony Westmoreland (Alchemy, Growlers) is taking the reins this year, with his restaurant group, Tandem Restaurant Partners, along with Ryan Gill of Doc's.Westmoreland says they are working with local distributors to curate the beer. Once a certain beer runs out, they will move on to a new one.He also says that this year, there will be arcade games and more lawn games (think corn-hole).On opening day, they have a full lineup of bands set. And the cool thing is that the Germantown fireworks can be seen from the parking lot.