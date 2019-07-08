New Restaurants Headed to Shelby Farms

click to enlarge Justin Fox Burks

The front porch of the FedEx Event Center overlooks Hyde Lake.

click to enlarge Southern Social/Facebook

The filet at Southern Social.

click to enlarge Flight/Facebook

the Flight dining room.

click to enlarge Cheffie's Cafe/Facebook

A wrap and chips plate from Cheffie's.

Two new restaurants are on the way to Shelby Farms Park.Cheffie’s Cafe owners will open their third location in the grab-and-go space in the First Tennessee Foundation Visitors Center. Owners of Flight and Southern Social will open a new restaurant concept called Coastal Fish Company in the FedEx Event Center.The moves come after The Kitchen, Kimble Musk’s fine-dining concept, closed in the FedEx Event Center in November.“Shelby Farms Park Conservancy had the opportunity to select a new partner for food service at the Park, and we’re excited to welcome not one, but two new local restaurant partners to Shelby Farms Park,” said Jen Andrews, CEO of the Shelby Farms Park Conservancy. “Many Park visitors told us they were interested in fast-and-fun, family dining options for active park users, and many were also interested in special occasion and fine dining options capitalizing on the one-of-a-kind sunset views across Hyde Lake.“We’re thrilled to be able to offer two distinct dining experiences that create a wide range of options for our visitors.”Tom Powers and Russ Graham, owners of Flight and Souther Social, are currently at work to open a new concept, Porch & Parlor, at Overton Square. The Shelby Farms concept will be the fourth restaurant in their portfolio, according to Shelby Farms.The new concept will be announced soon. It will serve dinner daily and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The 4,792-square-foot restaurant space is located on the east end of Hyde Lake next to the FedEx Event Center. It has an additional 3,200 square feet of patio space.The restaurant space opened in 2016 along with the $52 million “Heart of the Park” capital project. The restaurant space is designed to generate revenue for the nonprofit Shelby Farms Park Conservancy (SPFC).The Kitchen’s closing came as the company’s “national business strategy evolved,” according to a Shelby Farms news release. The conservancy began searching for a new operator in January and a team interviewed more than a dozen local operators before offering the opportunity to Powers and Graham.“We immediately recognized the unique opportunity to provide an excellent dining experience in a signature Memphis setting at Shelby Farms Park,” said Graham. “The beautiful sunset views overlooking Hyde Lake will be the perfect complement to the exceptional hospitality, service, and cuisine we will deliver to our guests.”Cheffie’s was chosen as the grab-and-go vendor to “ensure a wider range of dining options and price points to serve both destination diners and active park visitors and families.”“At Cheffie’s Cafe, we serve fresh, healthy and delicious food in a casual, family-friendly environment,” said Cheffie’s spokesman Matt Wilson. “These choices are just what Shelby Farms Park visitors are looking for.“We already know a lot of the Shelby Farms Greenline users from our High Point Terrace location, and we look forward to making new friends at our Shelby Farms Park location.”Cheffie’s at Shelby Farms Park will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner selections daily. The 950 square-foot, grab-and-go cafe has indoor seating, along with outdoor seating on the AutoZone Front Porch.