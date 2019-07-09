Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival

click to enlarge Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival/Facebook



Memphis festivals keep on keeping on.





The Memphis Chicken & Beer festival will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. August 3rd on the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium field. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Dorothy Day House.





Local restaurants will offer their finest chicken cuisine, which will be for sale in snack-size portions for $2 to $3, and their regular portion at their menu price.





Restaurants will include Hattie B’s, Chicken Salad Chick, Characters Bar & Restaurant, Laura’s Kitchen, Grecian Gourmet, Southern Hands, and Smurfey’s Smokehouse.





The festival is partnering with Ajax Distributing (formerly known as A S Barboro) for all alcoholic beverages.





Live music will be featured during the event. Performers will include Kevin & Bethany Paige, Chris Hill, and The Marcus Malone Band.





General admission tickets are $40 plus tax per person. Ticket price will include a souvenir glass and more than 90 different beverage samples.





VIP tickets are $70 plus tax and will include admission into the event, a souvenir tasting glass, more than 90 different beverage samples, a VIP lanyard, and access to the VIP lounge in the newly-renovated University of Memphis locker room. They also will receive exclusive drink samples and heavy appetizers.



Tickets can be purchased online at MemphisChickenAndBeer.com or at the event entrance if tickets are not sold out.



All attendees must be 21 or over.

