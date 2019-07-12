Ryan Trimm to Open Funky Downtown Bar

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

Ryan Trimm behind the bar in the new lounge slated to open Labor Day in the basement of 3rd & Court Diner.

It doesn’t have a name - and might never have one - but visitors to the basement of 3rd & Court Diner in Hotel Indigo soon will be transported back to the ‘60s and ‘70s.





Ryan Trimm, the restaurant’s chef/owner, describes the area, which is slated to open Labor Day, as a “late hour juke joint. Vinyl records. Live music.”





The music will be “all old soul or funk from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Maybe a little ‘80s.”

They’re going to “steer away from rock bands.”





That means patrons will be hearing Memphis music, including Rufus Thomas, Otis Redding and other Stax performers. And New Orleans funk such as the J. B.’s, and the Meters.





The area, which previously was the old location of Memphis Sounds, seats 100.





“We’re not changing much,” Trimm says. “New ceiling. New carpet. Cleaning it up.”





A special cocktail menu is being prepared, but there will be a “unique twist” on the drinks, Trimm says. And business people still will be able to order a “couple of fingers of their favorite whiskey.”





Or just get a “shot of Jack and a cold PBR.”





The food will be “charcuterie and cheese. Things like that. Snacks.”





The new carpeting, which already is installed, reflects what is to come. Trimm describes the carpet as “so many different colors. Wavy lines.”





“Purple crushed velvet” drapes will hang as the entrance “door” to a private area.





The mirrors will remain behind the bar, but the bar itself will be painted gold. Gold lame will hang on walls. “It will be a ‘60s and ‘70s funk look.”





The booths will be recovered, he says. “Everything down there is just different.’





Trimm just wants the new bar/lounge area to be “a place to hang out. All classes hanging out, enjoying a drink. Taking a load off.”

3rd & Court Diner is at 24 North B. B. King Blvd.; (901) 930-0793

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

The bar for the new lounge in the basement of 3rd & Court Diner will be painted gold.

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

A detail of the new carpet.