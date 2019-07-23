Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Mike Miller's Let it Fly Sports Bar slated to open July 26th

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 8:22 PM

click to enlarge Mike Miller and David Rodriguez at the Let It Fly Sports Bar media party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Mike Miller and David Rodriguez at the Let It Fly Sports Bar media party.

Guests got a sneak peek at Mike Miller’s “Let It Fly Sports Bar, where guests will soon be able to eat, drink and game.

Asked what he wanted the place to be, Miller, Memphis Tigers assistant college basketball coach and former Memphis Grizzlies player, says, “The city’s restaurant. The city’s bar.”


With the emphasis on? “Fun. Good food and fun.”

The media night party, which was held July 23rd at the restaurant at 9091 Poplar in Germantown, emphasized fun and food. Food included a whole hog and the trimmings by Melissa Cookston of Memphis Barbecue Company. Charvey Mac provided the entertainment.

Let if Fly president David Rodriguez says the new venue, which is slated to open July 26, will serve “elevated food. High end food and drink.”

Entertainment will include 29 TVs, which sounds staggering for a 4,500 square-foot space.

Let it Fly also will feature two full swing golf simulators, which were up and running at the party.

As for that food, executive chef Rickey Lesley says they will feature a slider bar where guests can create their own sliders, which will be made on sight. “We will build it for you,” Lesley says.

These will include sliders made of brisket, chicken and pulled pork. Let it Fly is partnering with Cookston.

The restaurant also will offer pizzas and 15 different varieties of hot wings.

One of the elevated ingredients used at the restaurant will be “seasoned lime sour cream and homemade salsa,” Lesley says.

Ken Ratliff is Let It Fly CFO and Shellie Kenton is general manager.

click to enlarge Let It Fly Sports Bar media party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Let It Fly Sports Bar media party.
click to enlarge Let It Fly Sports Bar media party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Let It Fly Sports Bar media party.
click to enlarge Ken Ratliff, Shellie Kenton, David Rodriguez, and Rickey Lesley at the Let It Fly Sports Bar media party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Ken Ratliff, Shellie Kenton, David Rodriguez, and Rickey Lesley at the Let It Fly Sports Bar media party.
click to enlarge Melissa Cookston at the Let It Fly Sports Bar media party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Melissa Cookston at the Let It Fly Sports Bar media party.
click to enlarge Let It Fly Sports Bar media party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Let It Fly Sports Bar media party.
click to enlarge Let It Fly Sports Bar media party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Let It Fly Sports Bar media party.




