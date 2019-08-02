Get Out of the Sun at Sunrise Memphis

click to enlarge MIchael Donahue

New enclosed patio at Sunrise Memphis.

Here’s a quick news bite for sun/culinary worshipers who like to dine outdoors.





Thanks to the new enclosed front patio, customers now can enjoy their food and drink outside at Sunrise Memphis.





The 20-plus-by-10-plus foot patio was completed August 1st, says manager Sarah Morse.





The wooden picnic tables currently on the patio eventually will be replaced with about 10 or so four-tops, Morse says.





During the winter, the patio will be enclosed with plastic. “And we can use it all year,” Morse says.



Then you'll be able to see the sun rise at Sunrise Memphis.





Sunrise Memphis is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. Breakfast is served all day. long. Lunch is served between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Brunch is served and the bloody Mary bar is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.